Federal Lawmakers Toy With Annual Vehicle Ownership Fee

America’s crumbling roads aren’t just a punchline anymore, they’re a $20 billion annual shortfall for the federal government, and lawmakers are now eyeing new ways to close the gap. One idea on the table? A national car fee that could, in theory, also help ease gas prices over time. But like most tax ideas these days, it’s already being shot down from inside the same party that introduced it. The proposal comes from House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves, who wants to charge Americans an annual fee for simply owning and driving a car. The amount would vary by vehicle type, ranging from $20 a year for standard passenger cars to $200 for electric vehicles. Hybrids would fall in the middle at $100. The long-term goal, according to Graves, is to eventually replace the federal gas tax altogether.



