Feds Are Monitoring Social Media For Flock Camera Vigilantes

Agent009 submitted on 8/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:13:15 PM

Views : 1,530 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Flock's AI-powered automatic license plate reader (ALPR) mass surveillance system is getting huge pushback from the public, and now the feds are involved. Across the country, concerned citizens and activists have demanded local legislators get rid of Flock cameras being used in their areas, resulting in over 100 cities canceling their Flock contracts. But it seems the next stage of this battle is shifting from cameras to social media.
 
A report states government surveillance centers are monitoring viral anti-Flock social media posts and trying to link people who politically oppose mass surveillance to vigilantes who destroy Flock cameras.
 


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Feds Are Monitoring Social Media For Flock Camera Vigilantes

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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