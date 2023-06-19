Feds Investigate Hyundai Ioniq 5 Over "Popping" Sounds

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 over complaints that it may lose motive power. The automaker is aware of the issue, which may affect as many as 39,559 vehicles in the U.S.

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has opened a Preliminary Evaluation into the matter, which it says it has received 30 complaints about. Customers have reported hearing a loud popping sound, which is followed by a warning message in the infotainment system.