Feds Target Ford's BlueCruise In Fatal Crash Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with Ford's Level 2 driver assistance system, BlueCruise. The crash took place on I-10 near San Antonio, Texas late last month. According to reports, the Mustang Mach-E collided with a Honda CR-V stopped in the center lane of an interstate at around 10 PM. The stationary CR-V reportedly had no lights on, which may have resulted in the Mach-E's cameras being unable to pick up the object and engage Automatic Emergency Braking.



