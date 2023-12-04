Female Supercar Instructor Claims Most Men Only Think They Know How To Drive

GETTING paid to race £200,000 supercars around a track sounds like the dream job.

But, for supercar instructor Toni Lee, 59, it’s a reality.

Toni has worked at Car Chase Heroes for the last five years, giving people the ride of their lives in Lamborghinis, Ferraris and McClarens.

But, with stag dos and boy racers who’ve just learnt to drive sitting in the seat of Toni’s Audi R8 V10 Plus, which start at £134,500, the race ace admits her job can also be “absolutely terrifying" - even though she’s always got her own brake to hand.