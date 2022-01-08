Fernando Alonso Leaves Alpine - Signs Multi-Year Contract With Aston Martin

Over the years, Fernando Alonso, 41, has raced for different teams, including McLaren and Ferrari. He announced in 2019 that he would not be competing for the 2020 season. However, he joined Alpine (former Renault) in 2021, alongside Esteban Ocon. But that will no longer be the case starting 2023 because he's joining a new squad: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team, as officially confirmed on August 1, 2022. The news comes a few days after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula One.



In a statement, Fernando Alonso said about his upcoming move: “This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One."



