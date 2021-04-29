Fernando Alonso Returns To Formula 1 After Leaving

When Fernando Alonso announced that he was leaving Formula 1 at the end of the 2018 season, he cited the sport’s predictability as one of the reasons he became disillusioned with it. “In 2004 and 2009, I was not winning any single race in those years,” Alonso told Autosport at the time. “But it was difficult to predict [then] what could happen in Spa and Monza [for example]. Now, we can write down what is going to happen at Spa and Monza. We can put the first 15 positions with maybe one or two mistakes. So how predictable everything became is tough.”



