The new Ferrari 12Cilindri will cost from £336,500 in the UK - making it one of the firm's most expensive series production cars yet.

That's the base price for Ferrari's new V12-engined flagship, but being liberal with the extensive options list would nudge the list price well clear of £400,000.

The open-roof 12Cilindri Spider, for example, adds another £30,000 to take the list price to £366,500 - making it one of the most expensive convertibles in production.