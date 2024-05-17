Ferrari 488 Pista Supercar Takes A Swim And The Owner Isn't Happy

We have some good news for you if you own a Ferrari 488 Pista: the value of your supercar has just increased by becoming even rarer, as another such model was recently totaled. Supercar lovers, especially those who have a soft spot for the Ferrari 488 Pista, should look away unless they want to have bad dreams involving this iconic model and a lot of water, as this particular copy ended up in a Swiss river. The local media reports that the silver exotic fell into the Simme River in Garstattlast, Switzerland, on Tuesday (May 14, 2024) afternoon. In his defense, the driver didn't lose control of the wheel due to excessive speeding, as is often the case with such crashes, as his pride and joy (himself included) supposedly ended up in the water as a result of an accident on the road.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoNROe garage ?? (@mnro.garage)







