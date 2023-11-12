Ferrari 812 Successor Will Come With An 800HP V12

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:03 AM

Views : 260 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ferrari is in the final stages of developing its long-awaited successor to the 812 Superfast, due in 2024 and set to be powered by an 800bhp-plus V12.

Spotted on numerous occasions testing in Italy – initially dressed as a Roma but now wearing production-spec bodywork – Ferrari’s new grand tourer notably features a significantly extended bonnet, strongly hinting at the presence of the firm’s largest engine.


The absence of high-voltage warning stickers or a visible charging port also suggests it will continue to be unassisted by electrification – as it is in the outgoing 812.


Read Article


Ferrari 812 Successor Will Come With An 800HP V12

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)