Ferrari 812 Successor Will Come With An 800HP V12

Ferrari is in the final stages of developing its long-awaited successor to the 812 Superfast, due in 2024 and set to be powered by an 800bhp-plus V12.



Spotted on numerous occasions testing in Italy – initially dressed as a Roma but now wearing production-spec bodywork – Ferrari’s new grand tourer notably features a significantly extended bonnet, strongly hinting at the presence of the firm’s largest engine.





The absence of high-voltage warning stickers or a visible charging port also suggests it will continue to be unassisted by electrification – as it is in the outgoing 812.





