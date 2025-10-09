Ferrari 849 Testarossa Stuns The Competition With Aggressive Looks And Performance

One of the most iconic nameplates in Ferrari’s history is making a return in the shape of the new 849 Testarossa.

Within the brand's stable of mid-engined supercars, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa sits below the flagship, limited-run F80 and above the 296 GTB - acting as a successor to the SF90. As with all of those models, the 849 Testarossa comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which Ferrari says has been ‘completely re-engineered’ compared with the unit used in the SF90.

The 849 Testarossa is expected to go on sale sometime in 2026 with two versions: the Berlinetta coupé and the drop-top Spider. Pricing is still some way off being revealed, although we expect it should comfortably eclipse the £376,000 and £418,000 Ferrari charged for the SF90 and SF90 Spider respectively.