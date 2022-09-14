Ferrari Already Has A BIG Problem With The New Purosangue

Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.

Speaking of economics, the Purosangue carries a base price in the region of $400,000. But that hasn't stopped countless well-heeled individuals from sending in their orders, and demand has reached a level where Ferrari already has to consider closing orders. The reason? V12 power, baby.