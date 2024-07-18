Ferrari Already Road Testing First EV Model

Ferrari promises its first electric vehicle will be built “the right way” as the Italian luxury sports car maker preps for a new era. Ahead of its official debut, Ferrari’s first EV is already out for testing.

Although Ferrari has yet to reveal its first electric car, the firm promises it will be “a lot of fun” to drive, as buyers expect from them.

“People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun,” CEO Benedetto Vigna boasted. Vigna added they don’t buy a Ferrari for a single reason, “It’s a combination of things.” Ferrari’s boss promises its first EV will be made “the right way.”