Ferrari And Lamborghini Cease Business In Russia Protesting Ukraine Invasion

As the crisis in Ukraine continues, two of the biggest supercar makers are making moves to support those affected. Both Ferrari and Lamborghini have decided to completely suspend all business with Russia with the former also donating one million Euros to support Ukrainians in need. The latter has also committed to making a donation, though no specific number was announced.

In general, Lamborghini has been a bit murky with regard to exactly what it’s doing. It says that the aid it’s sending will go directly to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), a long-standing partner of the Volkswagen Group.