Ferrari Answers The Healthcare Crisis By Opening A Private Health Car Center For It's Employees

Of all the car makers I’ve visited, a tiny firm with a quirky, almost village-like atmosphere effortlessly stands out as the best, coolest and classiest. How could I not be honoured and impressed to be invited to Ferrari’s Maranello HQ-cum-factory, before being so warmly welcomed? My highlights included: a personal tour of Enzo Ferrari’s frozen-in-time residence overlooking his secure test track where I witnessed the sound, sight and smell of a Formula One car driven in anger by a Ferrari test pilot; lunch at the ‘works canteen’ (Ristorante Cavallino, so good it has a Michelin Star); and an invitation (gratefully accepted) to drive whatever car I fancied from the production line. Best day of my working life? Probably.



Read Article