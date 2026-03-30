Ferrari Answers The Healthcare Crisis By Opening A Private Health Car Center For It's Employees

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:03:18 AM

Views : 1,534 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Of all the car makers I’ve visited, a tiny firm with a quirky, almost village-like atmosphere effortlessly stands out as the best, coolest and classiest.

 
How could I not be honoured and impressed to be invited to Ferrari’s Maranello HQ-cum-factory, before being so warmly welcomed? My highlights included: a personal tour of Enzo Ferrari’s frozen-in-time residence overlooking his secure test track where I witnessed the sound, sight and smell of a Formula One car driven in anger by a Ferrari test pilot; lunch at the ‘works canteen’ (Ristorante Cavallino, so good it has a Michelin Star); and an invitation (gratefully accepted) to drive whatever car I fancied from the production line. Best day of my working life? Probably.


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Ferrari Answers The Healthcare Crisis By Opening A Private Health Car Center For It's Employees

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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