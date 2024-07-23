Ferrari Boss Claims E-Fuels Are The Way Forward For ICE Vehicles

Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna believes that environmentally friendly e-fuels and hydrogen powertrains could have a future in its models – and he wants to use motorsport to develop both technologies.
 
Vigna believes carbon-neutral fuel will “become more and more a reality”. He said: “We are working with partners for 2026 for carbon-neutral fuel in Formula 1 [as part of new technical rules] and usually technologies start out on the track and migrate to the road.
 
"We believe there is still a valid way forward for ICE cars and this is going to be supported by the development of carbon-neutral fuel.”


