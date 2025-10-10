Ferrari Boss Rules Out 2,000HP Electric Supercar For Now

If you’re a petrolhead who doesn’t understand why anyone would want to buy a ludicrously powerful electric car like the 1,500bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra saloon, you’re not alone because Ferrari’s product development boss sees cars like this as “elephants”.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi spoke to Auto Express and other media after detailing the technology that will feature on the Ferrari Elettrica – the first EV born in Maranello. It’s being launched in 2026 and will produce more than 1,000bhp from four independent electric motors.

For context, the Ferrari Purosangue has to make do with ‘only’ 715bhp from its 6.5-litre V12 engine, and the legendary LaFerrari hybrid hypercar had 950bhp on tap. However, the seven-seater Tesla Model X Plaid produces more than 1,000bhp, and so can the Rivian R1T pick-up truck.