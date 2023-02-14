Ferrari CEO Says Tesla Is A Wakeup Call The Industry Wasn't Expecting

Ferrari and Tesla don't have much in common other than the fact they produce ridiculously fast vehicles – though they arrive at that result in very different ways.

Ferrari has pledged to have EVs make up 40 percent of its sales by 2030, which means Maranello may have a thing or two to learn from Tesla. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna doesn't shy away from admitting that the Italian company founded in 1939 actually has a lot to learn from the 20-year-old EV startup.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Vigna complimented Tesla, crediting it with accelerating change within an automotive industry dominated by the internal combustion engine. Asked what Ferrari learned from Tesla, the executive said the big contribution that Tesla has made to the automotive industry was being "a wake-up call."