Ferrari CEO Says Tesla Nailed It With Wild New Roadster Debut

Months after Ferrari shares fell following the reveal of its first fully electric car, the Luce, CEO Benedetto Vigna is praising a competitor for taking risks. Vigna said on Tuesday that Tesla’s new Roadster presentation showed the automotive industry could still embrace daring innovation, even in a mature market. Ferrari knows the feeling. Its shares dropped in Milan in May after it showed the Luce, its debut fully electric model, designed with Jony Ive, formerly Apple’s design chief, and his LoveFrom studio. Vigna argued that such gambles are necessary, and that outsiders were vital to the result, Reuters reported. Working alone, he said, Ferrari would have ended up somewhere else, because people observing from outside pushed the team to ask harder questions and find new answers.



Read Article