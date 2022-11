It is certainly not uncommon for automakers to study what the competition has to offer, but it’s not every day that we get to see Ferrari test something made by Lamborghini.



In this instance, the Prancing Horse got its hands on the Lamborghini Huracan STO. The Raging Bull’s supercar was seen being thrown into corners very aggressively at Fiorano, which is Ferrari’s private racetrack, likely by an engineer or test driver.



