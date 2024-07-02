Ferrari Caught Testing A Tesla Model S At Italian Proving Ground

Oh, Ferrari, what are you doing? A new video from outside the Prancing Horse’s Maranello factory shows what looks to be employees from the Italian supercar maker testing a Tesla Model S Plaid. We don’t believe Ferrari has any upcoming plans to tackle the electric sedan segment, so we’re surprised to see the four-door American luxury car inside and around Ferrari’s hallowed grounds.



While Ferrari has embraced electrification in the form of hybrids, which accounted for nearly half of the brand’s sales last year, its first fully electric model won’t arrive until 2025.





