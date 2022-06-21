Ferrari Claims New Electric Sportscars Will Offer A Soul Like Driving Experience

Moving toward an all-electric future isn't too bad if you're Bentley or Rolls-Royce. The fast-approaching EV era will suit these ultra-luxury brands perfectly; the silence afforded by battery propulsion will only enhance key attributes like refinement. But for companies like Ferrari, it's a different story altogether.

At the recent Capital Markets Day, the supercar maker revealed its plans for the future. As many as 15 new models will be introduced between 2023 and 2026, including the marque's first-ever electric vehicle. Things will change very quickly in the next few years, with Ferrari noting its lineup will comprise just 40% ICE-powered vehicles - the rest will be fully-electric or hybridized.

This may come as a shock to fans of the Prancing Horse, but the automaker has promised its battery-powered models will offer a "unique driving experience." Plenty of a Ferrari's spirit is derived from the soulful powertrain, so how does Maranello plan to inject silent EVs with the character the company is known for?