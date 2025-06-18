Ferrari Delays Second EV Because No One Wants It

Nobody wants another electric Ferrari. The Italian automaker has read between the lines and decided to delay the arrival of its second electric car. The first one is due to be unveiled later this year.

Ferraris are quick and loud and everything in between. They come with V12s, V8s, and tons of drama churned out through the exhaust pipes. Ferrari had to face backlash when it rolled out its first not-an-SUV-but-looks-like-one model, the Purosangue, because it stood against everything Ferrari was.



