Ferrari Details The Elettrica It's 1,000HP 4 Door EV

Ferrari hasn't quite taken the wraps off its first EV, which uses the name Elettrica as a placeholder, but it did reveal a production-ready chassis, complete with suspension, battery system, and motors. And make no mistake—Ferrari does not seem to be backing away from EVs at all. Instead, it's slow-rolling the launch in three parts. This was part one, and parts two and three will take place in the first and second quarters of 2026. The design is locked in, and we know it will have four doors, a wheelbase of 116.5 inches, and a weight just shy of 5100 pounds. Still, Ferrari won't yet tell us whether it is a sedan, a wagon, or an SUV. We were shown, however, that the 800-volt battery and drive system consists of four electric motors that were developed and are being assembled in-house. Meanwhile, the suspension system is the third generation of the active suspension system that Ferrari co-developed with Multimatic.



