Ferrari Echos The Future With The 1016HP VGT Concept

Ferrari has previewed how its next-generation road cars could look with the release of a futuristically designed 1016bhp single-seat racing concept created exclusively for the virtual gaming world.

Designed at Ferrari’s Maranello base, the aerodynamically moulded Vision Gran Turismo represent a “futuristic design manifesto” for the brand’s next-generation road and race cars.

Featured exclusively – as the name suggests – on the Gran Turismo 7 racing simulator, the car has been designed by Flavio Manzoni’s team at Ferrari Centro Stile and takes inspiration from 1960s and 1970s iconic racers such as the 330 P3 and 512 S.