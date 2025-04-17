Ferrari Elettrica SUV To Be Unveiled Later This Year

This year will be an important one for Ferrari. Not only could it enjoy some success in Formula 1, but it will also unveil its first EV. While the idea of an electric car from Ferrari may rub plenty of people the wrong way, the groundwork for the car has been laid for many years, and it’ll be shown to the world at its Capital Markets Day on October 9. So far, we have spotted the Ferrari EV testing on a handful of occasions, but Maranello has remained tight-lipped about it. While speaking during the company’s recent annual shareholders’ meeting, both Ferrari’s chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna referred to the model as the Ferrari Elettrica and said the car has been years in the making.



