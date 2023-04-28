Ferrari Explores the Idea Of Attaching Fenders To The Suspension

Ferrari is working on fenders that are rigidly mounted to the wheel uprights, but it doesn't know quite how to make the idea work. CarBuzz discovered Ferrari's latest patent filed with the European Patent Office. Modena wants the fender to move along with the wheel because its current fenders, which are rigidly mounted to the body, are less than ideal in the Italian engineers' eyes. We've seen spy images of the LaFerrari replacement, which does not appear to have this system in place. The reason fenders are fixed to the body is easy enough to explain. They cover the wheels and leave enough room to not interfere with all the movements enabled by the suspension setup while the car is being driven.



