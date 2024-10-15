Ferrari F430 Refuses To Be Out Done By EVs - Bursts Into Flames During Refueling

The Ferrari F430 is one of the finest mid-engine V8 supercars to come from the Italian marque, and spotting one is always a treat. Unfortunately, there’s now one fewer on U.S. roads after an incident at a Tennessee gas station left one in ruins.
 
The incident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. last Friday, with the F430 catching fire while it was being refueled at a Citgo station. No official explanation as to why the fire started has been provided by the Signal Mountain Fire Department and whether it was a user error or perhaps a fault with the car or the gas pump.


