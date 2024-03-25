Ferrari Finds A Way to Make An EV Sound Good Without Fake Noises

Ferrari may be one of the last vestiges of high-revving, naturally aspirated V12 supercars, but there's a sad inevitability that one day, it will succumb to the electrification trend; that day will arrive before the end of 2026. The brand has played open cards that it will develop an electric supercar, but we have to hope that when it does, it'll do it the Ferrari way and give us something entertaining. New patent filings give us hope that Ferrari will, at the very least, not partake in cheap tricks like speakers to make the car sound good. CarBuzz discovered two patents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) giving us insight into how Ferrari will generate organic auditory feedback for the driver without resorting to cheap tricks. The first relates directly to the drivetrain and aims to inform the driver of the behavior of a driven axle, allowing the operator to respond to the behavior of the electric supercar instinctively.



