Ferrari Formula 1 Boss To Step Down

Agent009 submitted on 11/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:36 AM

Views : 420 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto will leave his role at the end of the year.

Binotto was at the helm of what seemed like the Scuderia's revival earlier this year, with Charles Leclerc fighting eventual runaway winner Max Verstappen for early race wins.

 

Yet a disspointing second half of the season had Ferrari finish just over 200 points off Red Bull in the constructors' championship standings – and sitting just 39 points above third-placed Mercedes-AMG, which mustered only one victory.



Read Article


Ferrari Formula 1 Boss To Step Down

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)