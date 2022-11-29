Ferrari Formula 1 Boss To Step Down

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto will leave his role at the end of the year.

Binotto was at the helm of what seemed like the Scuderia's revival earlier this year, with Charles Leclerc fighting eventual runaway winner Max Verstappen for early race wins.

Yet a disspointing second half of the season had Ferrari finish just over 200 points off Red Bull in the constructors' championship standings – and sitting just 39 points above third-placed Mercedes-AMG, which mustered only one victory.