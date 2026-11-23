Just two days after GTA VI hit consoles, Maranello rolled out a pair of track-bred machines that look like they landed straight from the video game onto real asphalt. With towering fixed wings, aggressive front splitters, and stripped-back carbon-fiber bodywork, the 296 Challenge Stradale and 296 Challenge EVO pack the unmistakable visual punch of maxed-out Vice City supercars. The only difference is that neither needs a controller, an online lobby, or a cheat code to shred a real racetrack.

Ferrari unveiled the twins at the Finali Mondiali at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló. Developed side by side, both cars pack a the three-liter, 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6 from the 296 GTB, but stripped of the hybrid bloatware. Both weigh 1.3 tons / 3,000 lb dry, and they represent Ferrari taking a big step back.