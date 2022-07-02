Ferrari Hands Employees $13,700 Performance Linked Bonus For 2021

Ferrari will pay all of its employees a performance-linked bonus of up to €12,000 ($13,700) after a very successful year for the car manufacturer that saw a rise in sales.

Financial results released by Ferrari for the 2021 calendar year reveal that it recorded net revenue of €4.271 billion ($4.81 billion), a significant 23.4 per cent jump over 2020 and 13.4 per cent higher than in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) also jumped to €1.531 billion ($1.72 billion), 34 per cent more than 2020 and 20.6 per cent more than 2019.