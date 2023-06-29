Ferrari Introduces The 1016HP SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider Super Cars

For the first time in its history Ferrari has applied its experimental 'XX' tag to a road car, revealing the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider simultaneously at an event held at the Fiorano test track in the brand’s home town of Maranello – and Auto Express was there.

Both models, priced from £664,000, “embody perfectly the spirit of a racing car,” according to Ferrari's design director Flavio Manzoni, “as an intersection between performance, innovation and design.”

The Ferrari XX programme treatment has usually been reserved for track-only, hardcore, race-inspired models, but this XX pairing are road legal and defined by their fixed rear wings – a first for Ferrari since the F50 in the nineties. The extra downforce this creates is balanced by a larger diffuser at the front and an F1-inspired twin S-duct, which delivers 20 per cent more front downforce compared with the regular SF90.