Ferrari Introduces The New Entry Level 2023 Roma Spider

Ferrari has revealed a convertible variant of the Ferrari Roma as its first car with a soft top since the Ferrari F430 Spider was retired in 2010.

Arriving as Ferrari's new entry-level convertible, the Roma Spider has been extensively reworked at the rear, taking inspiration from the Ferrari Portofino M that it replaces.

It uses the same underpinnings as the Roma coupé but with added rigidity measures, due to the lack of roof. Overall, the Roma Spider weighs 84kg more than the 1570kg Roma coupé, due to the addition of the roof-retraction mechanism, wind deflector and integrated headrests for the rear seats.