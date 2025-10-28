Ferrari Issue Rare Recall For Leaking Oil In 296 Super Car

The stupidly capable 296 is facing another safety recall in the United States market. As it happens, incorrectly tightened oil filter connections may lead to sudden oil leakages, increasing the risk of a fire. According to Ferrari, an external supplier is to blame for the insufficiently torqued nuts that are supposed to secure the connections on the turbocharger oil feed pipes.

055020528 and 055020530 are the part numbers of the subject pipes, which are produced by T.ERRE of Italy. A subsidiary of the Borghi Group, this company specializes in flexible and more rigid pipes for the industrial, agricultural, and automotive sectors. The Prancing Horse of Maranello was made aware of the reported issue earlier this month.