Ferrari Lays Out The Details On Celebrity Bans Of It's Vehicles

Most brands love to have big-name celebrity customers. Having these public figures photographed with a company's product can do great things for sales and the prestige appearance of a brand. However, Ferrari is a little discerning as to how its products are seen and perceived. This has led to rumors that the company has blacklisted names like Kim Kardashian or Justin Bieber, though the truth is more complex, reveals Spanish newspaper Marca. Now and then, various outlets have published so-called "lists" of celebrities that have been banned by Ferrari from purchasing its vehicles. One recent such list shared by Zyri called out names like Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent as having been blacklisted by the Italian automaker, as well as Kim Kardashian and famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber.



