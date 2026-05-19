Ferrari Luca EV Spied In Embarrassing Camo - This Is What Half A Million Dollars Will Get You

Christened the Ferrari Luce, it has been officially confirmed earlier this year courtesy of a teaser that came directly from the Maranello-based company. Besides the teaser, the model has also been rendered quite a few times, revealing that it looks very similar to the Purosangue crossover beneath the fake skin. On top of that, it has also been scooped on several occasions, and has now stepped under the spotlight yet again courtesy of our vigilant man with the cam. These shots were taken recently at an undisclosed location and reveal yet another prototype of this model. Don’t let the Dumb & Dumber van look trick you into thinking that it is a furry wrap and some ears away from starring in a comedy film, because that is simply the camouflage doing its job. You see, besides the usual trippy vinyl stickers meant to trick the eye, the tester in question also had some thick plastic cladding added to its body all around, from bumper to bumper.



Read Article