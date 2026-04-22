Ferrari Luce EV SUV To Cost Around $650,000

Agent009 submitted on 4/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:03 AM

Views : 346 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Ferrari apparently put a price tag on its upcoming all-electric vehicle, the Luce. It’ll have a starting cost of around $647,000 (€550,000), according to Bloomberg sources. Prospective customers sure have a tough decision ahead of them.
  
Multiple people consulted by Bloomberg say that the Ferrari Luce will have a starting price of over half a million euros, give or take 10%. That makes it a lot more expensive than the V12-powered four-seater Purosangue with coach doors that has an MSRP of $398,000.


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Ferrari Luce EV SUV To Cost Around $650,000

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