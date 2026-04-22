Ferrari Luce EV SUV To Cost Around $650,000

Ferrari apparently put a price tag on its upcoming all-electric vehicle, the Luce. It’ll have a starting cost of around $647,000 (€550,000), according to Bloomberg sources. Prospective customers sure have a tough decision ahead of them.

Multiple people consulted by Bloomberg say that the Ferrari Luce will have a starting price of over half a million euros, give or take 10%. That makes it a lot more expensive than the V12-powered four-seater Purosangue with coach doors that has an MSRP of $398,000.