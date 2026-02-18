Ferrari Luce Spied With Ridiculous Fake Cammo

The prototype of what people believe to be the upcoming Ferrari Luce was spotted in Northern Europe during the winter testing session. It doesn't appear to have many changes from our previous encounter in September 2025, except for supplemental lighting to cope with low-light conditions in the Arctic. However, it reveals a few secrets. There is almost nothing carmakers would do to hide their future models from our photographers. However, they choose different strategies in pursuing this goal, from deceiving camouflage to fake body panels. On the one hand, there's the understated camo of Volkswagen prototypes, which are doctored to look exactly like current production models. And then there's this ridiculous Ferrari prototype that looks like a contraption straight out of Mad Max movies.



