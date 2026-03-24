Ferrari Patents A New V12 Unlike Anything Ever Seen Before

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:23 AM

Views : 188 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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A new Ferrari V12? A series of patents from Ferrari that show it's working on making new 12-cylinder vehicles viable. But this isn't a flat-12 or a V12 like anything we've ever seen before. The patents show an assembly that puts two inline-six engines together forming a V-shape in a very non-traditional sense. And, you're never going to believe how they want to do it.
 
 
The first patent is for something that we've seen before. It describes a way to control a gas engine and an electric generator, where neither is connected to the wheels. It's an extended-range hybrid system, basically. The second patent describes a way to create this EREV but with two different engines in the system. Strange, but okay.


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Ferrari Patents A New V12 Unlike Anything Ever Seen Before

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