Ferrari Patents A New V12 Unlike Anything Ever Seen Before

A new Ferrari V12? A series of patents from Ferrari that show it's working on making new 12-cylinder vehicles viable. But this isn't a flat-12 or a V12 like anything we've ever seen before. The patents show an assembly that puts two inline-six engines together forming a V-shape in a very non-traditional sense. And, you're never going to believe how they want to do it. The first patent is for something that we've seen before. It describes a way to control a gas engine and an electric generator, where neither is connected to the wheels. It's an extended-range hybrid system, basically. The second patent describes a way to create this EREV but with two different engines in the system. Strange, but okay.



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