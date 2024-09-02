Ferrari Patents Design To Allow Driver Position To Be Left, Right, Or Center Drive

Ferrari's latest patent could be mistaken for something you'd associate with a racing simulator, but it's for real-life applications and concerns allowing a car's driver controls and seat to move to any part of the cabin the driver chooses, effectively allowing for an infinitely configurable cabin.



This could allow one to go testing with an engineer or coach and later compete alone in the same car while enjoying a central driving position. It could also allow a grand touring traveler to swap which side of the car they drive on when crossing continents or a coach to maintain control of the pedals while a trainee driver could handle the steering.





