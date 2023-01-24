Ferrari Patents Exhaust Sounds For It's Electric Cars

A patent filed by Italian sports car brand Ferrari has revealed plans for an external speaker system that will emit an authentic soundtrack linked directly to the propulsion system of the firm's future all-electric models, the first of which is set to arrive in 2025. Ferrari is targeting 40 per cent EV sales by 2030, but its iconic engine sounds – from V6s, to V8s and spine-tingling V12s – risk becoming a thing of the past in the shift towards electric propulsion. While the patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office doesn't look to replicate a combustion engine's sound signature, it does show Ferrari is thinking about how its future models will be perceived, their link to Ferrari heritage and how they will make owners feel about driving them.



