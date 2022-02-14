Ferrari Patents Mid-Mounted Battery Packs For Electric Supercar

Ferrari, a mythical-status brand known for its contribution to the internal combustion engine and motorsport, told the world a year ago that its first electric supercar was due to arrive by 2025. When the Italian automaker's CEO announced this, however, no details of this upcoming car were released. Now, thanks to the U.S. Patent Office, we know more about this car than the engineers from Maranello might want us to be aware of. The patent in question was filed in June 2019 but published just a few days ago, on Jan. 26, 2022. Titled simply "ELECTRIC OR HYBRID SPORT CAR," it gives us a detailed layout of the automaker's new electric stallion. Images show a low-slung two-seater in the classic mid-engine Ferrari layout, but as you might've guessed, there isn't an engine in the middle anymore. The whole setup somewhat resembles the Rimac Nevera, although still not quite the same.



