Ferrari Profits Leap By 25% After Releasing Purosangue SUV

Ferrari’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, has seen an overwhelming demand, prompting the company to halt orders only two months after its unveiling in September 2022. However, during an earnings call on Thursday, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna announced that the company is preparing to reopen orders for the luxury vehicle. “We were caught by positive surprise for these strong interest,” Vigna told analysts. He added that anyone who puts down an order today will have to wait until at least 2026 for delivery. This is partly due to the Italian automaker’s commitment that the $430,000 SUV will not exceed 20 percent of the brand’s shipments. Exclusivity will be further maintained, with Vigna pledging not to extend the model’s lifecycle, despite the demand.



