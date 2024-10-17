Ferrari Pulls Back The Covers On The 1,200 HP F80 Hypercar

McLaren just introduced the new W1. Porsche will pull back the cover on its latest hypercar in a few months. Now, more than a decade after the introduction of the LaFerrari, Ferrari has a new flagship dubbed the F80. And just like the LaFerrari, this one hopes to rewrite hypercar history.

The big news is what's under the hood: A hybrid V-6. Ferrari chopped its iconic V-12 in half and slapped three electric motors into the powertrain. The 3.0-liter engine alone makes 900 horsepower, and when combined with the electric motors, the F80 has a total output of 1,200 hp. It's the most powerful Ferrari ever built.