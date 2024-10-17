Ferrari Pulls Back The Covers On The 1,200 HP F80 Hypercar

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:33 AM

Views : 402 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

McLaren just introduced the new W1. Porsche will pull back the cover on its latest hypercar in a few months. Now, more than a decade after the introduction of the LaFerrari, Ferrari has a new flagship dubbed the F80. And just like the LaFerrari, this one hopes to rewrite hypercar history.
 
The big news is what's under the hood: A hybrid V-6. Ferrari chopped its iconic V-12 in half and slapped three electric motors into the powertrain. The 3.0-liter engine alone makes 900 horsepower, and when combined with the electric motors, the F80 has a total output of 1,200 hp. It's the most powerful Ferrari ever built.


Read Article


Ferrari Pulls Back The Covers On The 1,200 HP F80 Hypercar

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)