Ferrari Purosangue SUV Caught Wearing New Headlights

Ferrari has been using modified bodies of the Maserati Levante to test their upcoming SUV, which is also their first, the Purosangue. And while that’s not exactly new, this test mule takes the modifications to a different level. That’s because it uses new lighting units up front that appear to have been lifted from the Ferrari Roma. They have a very similar shape to the ones used on the front-engined GT and a horizontal LED strip right in the middle. It is still too early to confirm whether they have anything in common with the final production parts, but it’s nonetheless interesting to see it like this.



Read Article