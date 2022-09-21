Ferrari Purosangue SUV May Be Close To Selling Out Entire Production Run

Ferrari is swamped with orders for its €390,000 ($393,000) Purosangue crossover and could be forced to close the order book, according to reports from Italy.

Unlike rival luxury brands whose SUVs often account for the lion’s share of their sales, Ferrari has opted to cap production of its first four-door machine at no more than 20 percent of annual production to maintain exclusivity.

Even assuming that Ferrari’s total output across all models will grow to 15,000 with the addition of the new model line, that still only equates to 3,000 cars annually, and a potential lifetime total of fewer than 15,000 Purosangues. And that might be nowhere near enough to keep up with demand.