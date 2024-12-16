Ferrari Purosangue With 1,000 Miles On It Hits The Market At Only $300,000 Over MSRP

The Ferrari Purosangue mania skyrocketed the moment the model broke cover. It was sold out until 2026, so whoever orders one right now will not have it delivered sooner than two years. That is probably why the owner of this Purosangue, who only drove the model for around 1,000 miles, listed it for almost $700,000. The Purosangue became one of Ferrari's bestsellers during its first full production year, despite purists slamming the model for its body style, claiming it stands against what Ferrari actually means. This is how purists backlashed Porsche for rolling out the Cayenne SUV and then the Macan crossover, with the latter being the best-selling model of the brand. It must be standard procedure. From January to August 2024, Ferrari sold approximately 1,500 Purosangue examples in the US alone, with only the Roma being more popular, with 1,870 units moved.



