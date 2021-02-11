Ferrari Recalling 10,000 Vehicles For Braking Issues It Can't Fix

Things like this don't happen often but when they do they're typically serious. Ferrari has just announced a recall for around 10,000 examples of the 458 Italia and its 488 GTB successor because of a possible brake fluid leak. This could potentially result in a "Low Brake Fluid" warning message on the dashboard. All of the affected mid-engined V8 supercars were built between 2009 and 2019.

More specifically, the recall is for the 2010-2015 458 Italia, 2014-2015 458 Speciale, 2015 458 Speciale A, 2012-2015 458 Spider, 2016-2019 488 GTB, and the 2016-2019 488 Spider. But here's the thing: Ferrari doesn't know how to fix the problem.