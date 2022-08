Ferrari has had to issue a recall for nearly every car it has made since 2005. The recall affects varying numbers of prancing horses dating back to 2005, totaling roughly 20,000 vehicles. That may not seem like a lot, but for Ferrari, this is. The brand made just under half that in 2020, one of its better financial years since 2005.

There's a staggering number of models affected, so we're simply going to list all of them out here before getting into the meat of the recall.